Leak delays opening

FREMANTLE council has pushed back the official launch of its new civic centre by a week after a fire pump valve failed and flooded the basement.

It will now be on Sunday December 12, coinciding with the opening of the food alleys at the adjacent FOMO building.

Mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge said the delay would allow equipment and wiring to be re-certified.

Ms Fitzhardinge said she was pleased with the response to the Walyalup Civic Centre library and Walyalup Koort playground since their soft openings last month.

“The primary aim of the redevelopment of Walyalup Koort was to transform the heart of the city into a safer, more welcoming and vibrant space.

“Its a building that everyone in Fremantle can be very proud of. It’s so light and spacious inside, and it complements the historic Fremantle town hall beautifully.”

The open day starts at 2pm with the first lighting of a ceremonial fire vessel commissioned for the occasion with artists Simon Gilby and Sharyn Egan. There’ll be choirs, activities in the library and a kids adventure scavenger hunt through the library and playground.