Record breaker

LAST SATURDAY’S Long Table Dinner in Fremantle was the most successful yet, raising $150,000 for the homeless.

It takes the overall total for the annual charity dinner, first held in 2016, to $550,000.

More than 700 guests dined under the stars in Walyalup Koort (the redeveloped Kings Square) enjoying a night of great food, dance and entertainment including circus acts, a marching band and live music.

Behind the scenes, a seven-chef team worked with more than 150 volunteers to serve up a fantastic meal.

But the event never lost sight of its goal – to raise money for St Patrick’s Community Support Centre in Fremantle.

Or its roots, with Noongar elder Len Collard welcoming guests and reminding them they were dining in the ancestral country of Walyalup.

St Pat’s CEO Michael Piu thanked the hundreds of guests, businesses and individuals that supported the event including The Fremantle Herald.

“The funds raised from the Long Table Dinner are critical to supporting St Pat’s work towards ending chronic homelessness in our community,” he says.

“With a range of exciting projects underway, from innovative social housing projects to new programs designed to prevent entrenchment in homelessness and disadvantage by reaching people earlier, the support of the community is more important than ever.”

National Hotel owner and Long Table Dinner founder Karl Bullers was ecstatic with the turn-out.

“The Fremantle Long Table Dinner has really become a part of the fabric of Fremantle, and to have the honour of christening the new Civic Centre development in front of the new library and council building in such an iconic way was really amazing.”