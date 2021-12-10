THIS Applecross home is luxury personified.

Split over four levels on the foreshore it has a whopping five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a three-car garage.

There’s some stylish, high-end design flourishes throughout including glass banisters, a wine cellar, entertainer’s balcony and a stunning lift with Star Trek-style lights on the ceiling.

“Beam me up Bruce, I wanna go to the top floor!”

The facade is a real stunner with the sloped roof and pole support giving it the look of a tall yacht or a glamorous jack-in-the-box with its lid open.

Some high-end builds can be a bit pretentious and ostentatious with the owners festooning the place with marble columns, ornate French period furniture and statues of Roman gods in the garden.

Thankfully this home has been designed with class and restraint with clean lines and finishes, and a demure colour scheme.

It’s especially evident in the open plan lounge/kitchen/dining area which has nice dark brown cupboards contrasting with the lighter floor tiles and paintwork.

A huge bank of windows ensure plenty of natural light and there’s a massive balcony for entertaining friends and family as the hotter weather begins to bite.

You would have some amazing river views, and I imagine sunset drinks out here would be quiet the thing.

The oversized master bedroom suite is humungous with a big dressing room and an indulgent ensuite with double stone surface vanity, shower and large free-standing bath.

This bedroom has its own balcony with river views and it’s such a nice spot I could easily spend the whole morning up here with a coffee and the papers.

Or maybe watch the Ashes in bed.

On the top floor is an “entertainment lounge” where you can access a massive sky terrace with again, magnificent views.

The lounge has its own kitchenette and a private bedroom/home office, so no need to nip downstairs for refreshments and food if you are hosting a party or working.

The home includes ducted reverse cycle air con throughout, hi-speed fibre NBN, alarm system, security cameras, video intercom, laundry chute and reticulated gardens.

We couldn’t finish the review without mentioning the stunning lift, which is a stylish ode to the future.

Situated on Moreau Mews in the Applecross Golden Triangle, you are a stones throw away from the river, and close to Applecross Tennis Club, Heathcote Reserve and all the top cafes and restaurants in Applecross Village.

7A Moreau Mews, Applecross

Call for private viewing

Harcourts Applecross 9364 2788

Agent Eric Hartanto 0421 272 152