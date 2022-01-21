Bike plan for Point Walter

MELVILLE council has been urged to use federal funding for a mountain bike track on degraded parkland at Dyoondalup Point Walter.

Tangney Liberal MP Ben Morton told the Herald he often cycles past the area with his kids on the way into Fremantle and says its an excellent location for a bike track.

After hearing about the plan, Mr Morton wrote to Melville CEO Marten Tieleman urging the city to put the bulk of its funding from round three of the Morrison government’s Covid-recovery infrastructure program into the track; the city is due to get $1.48 million.

“It is my view that in Phase 3 of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program, the City of Melville should consider dedicating most of the program funding towards one major project – in addition to some smaller projects to benefit our community,” Mr Morton wrote.

The council got $740,000 and $3.1m from the first two rounds, and while a reasonable chunk went to the Tompkins Park clubrooms, a lot went to pretty unsexy projects such as pipe relining, sump fences and gully replacements. Mr Morton thinks the community would appreciate a bit of bang for its bucks.

Earlier this week the council released the concept plan for the 7,500sqm facility, which will actually include a series of tracks including a main trail, “jump lines” and a gravity track using the area’s natural slope. Future upgrades could include a pump track and a skills area.

Mayor George Gear said an increasing number of informal tracks that damaged bushland and a clash between bikers and residents at Art Wright Reserve two years ago had prompted the city to look for a solution.

“Along with city staff, I visited Art Wright Reserve to talk to parents and children about how we can create a safer and more sustainable alternative to these informal tracks,” Mr Gear said.

“The proposed mountain bike track at Dyoondalup Point Walter is suggested to be on 7,500 square metres of unused degraded park land where environmental impacts will be negligible.

“The concept plan includes an area for a pump track, skills loop, downhill trail with jumps, shelter and a learn to ride track where children can safely learn the rules and courtesies of riding on real paths and this aligns with the city’s priority of supporting healthy lifestyles and wellbeing.

“The project also includes planting of native vegetation to complement the project as well as link into the surrounding bushland.”

The concept plan is open for community feedback at www. melvillecity.com.au/biketrack until Monday, February 7 at 4pm. It’s due to go before the council in March.

by STEVE GRANT