Competition: MATT HALE’S ABSOLUTE CHAOS

WIN ONE OF FIVE PASSES TO MATT HALE’S ABSOLUTE CHAOS

TUESDAY 8 FEBRUARY, 6PM AT THE RECHABITE HALL, NORTHBRIDGE

The feelgood Fringe sell-out and award-winning favourite, MATT HALE, is back to bring ABSOLUTE CHAOS to Fringe World ‘22!

Matt Hale is a Fringe World veteran – his 7th year as a headliner with 31 shows this year. He has had 192 Fringe World performances, over 35,000 people, over 2300 people hypnotised live on stage!

Matt’s brand-new, all-ages-friendly show of hypno-laughs, runs from 14 January to 13 February at The State Theatre Centre, The Rechabite Hall and Rendezvous Scarborough.

ABSOLUTE CHAOS is a ridiculously fun one-hour comedy hypnosis show, suitable for families, all-ages and tastes. No two shows are ever the same, and all shows come with Matt’s 100% chicken-free guarantee. All participants are volunteers – audience members can choose to enjoy the show from the stage, or their seats.

Matt’s modern brand of Hypno-laughs turns the traditional hypnosis show on its head. Using seemingly magical powers Matt hypnotises his volunteers to unlock the incredible ability of their mind.

Using the power of suggestion, audience members are transported into chaotic situations where they release talents and creativity, they never knew they had, with absolutely chaotic results!

Tickets: https://fringeworld.com.au/

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win!