Great design

THIS South Fremantle home has lots of ‘green’ credentials and style to boot.
Designed by renowned architect Derek Nash, it is made from rammed earth and has a solar passive design with north-facing windows and strategically placed Louvre windows.
But the architects haven’t sacrificed on style and this three bedroom two bathroom house is a real looker, tucked amongst the shady trees of Wesley Street.
The pretty courtyard is dappled with shade from a gorgeous Jacaranda tree, making it the perfect spot for a coffee or a glass of vino.
The interior is incredibly airy and cool, courtesy of the tiled floor and open plan design.
Whipping up meals will be a breeze in the spacious kitchen, which has a nice splash back and plenty of bench space.
The spiral staircase is a great talking point and leads to two bedrooms, a bathroom and balcony on the top floor.
There’s a lovely cosy feel to these bedrooms with great use of natural wood and carpet.
Both bathrooms have been redesigned by Gobet-Hur architects with the best quality tiling, fixtures and fittings.
The third bedroom on the ground floor can be used as a home office/workspace, and includes a nice little deck for lunch meetings or evening drinks.
Situated on a 200sqm block on Wesley Street, there’s very little through traffic and you are well placed for visits to South Beach, Fremantle Sailing Club and a large selection of cafes and small bars.
This is a stylish, modern home in a highly desirable suburb.
$1,390,000
9b Wesley Street, South Fremantle
Mark Brophy Estate Agent 9335 9800
Mark Brophy 0403 382 555