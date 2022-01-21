New priest for St Basil’s

ST BASIL’S Anglican parish of Murdoch Winthrop will be getting a new priest later this month.

A commissioning service for Reverend Barry Moss will be held at the Somerville Boulevard church on January 31 after his move from Guildford Grammar School where he was the chaplain.

Rev Moss told the Herald he was coming to the parish just as WA prepares to open its borders and after three years of “uncertainty and confusion and ultimately fear”.

“Jesus continually says ‘do not be afraid’,” Rev Moss said.

“We sometimes get hung up on the theology when maybe the way this is dealt with is by looking out for one another.

“When one lives outside themselves the world is seen from a different perspective and less fearful.

“But it’s hard to do it oneself and support is needed.

“The community, its gathering, support and culture becomes a way to encourage, speak and do hoe and grace.

“I hope my gifts and interest can add to the tapestry of the continuing life of St Basil’s and its ministry and the community.”

Rev Moss was ordained in 1999 and became the priest at St Mark’s in Bassendean. He created a community garden in conjunction with City Farm working alongside unemployed people and community groups.

Collaborating with the Guildford parish, he also helped establish a kids’ club.

He moved into school chaplaincy at the urging of a colleague in 2006, first with John Septimus Roe Anglican Community School.

St Basil’s in known for its elaborate labyrinth paving, based on the style of one found in Chartres Cathedral in France. It symbolises the journey of faith, with its silence an invitation to reflection amongst life’s twists and turns.