COMPETITION: ALLIANCE FRANCAISE FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL

THANKS TO THE ALLIANCE FRANCAISE DE PERTH WE ARE GIVING AWAY 5 ADMIT 2 PASSES

(Valid for any film screening as part of the festival excluding special events.)

The 33rd Alliance Francaise French Film Festival returns to Perth from 9 March – 6 April with a selection of must-see films screening at Palace Raine Square, Luna Leederville, Luna on SX, Windsor Cinema and Camelot Outdoor.

The festival presents the very best of contemporary French cinema with charming period dramas, comedies and tantalising thrillers. For more information see http://www.affrenchfilmfestival.org.

9 March – 6 April

