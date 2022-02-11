Letters 12.2.22

A Freo gal

AFTER being shown by a friend the letter regarding the naming of Pakenham Street in Fremantle (“Send ‘em paking,” Herald, January 15, 2022) I had to send this information which you may find interesting.

I have been a Freo girl since 1937 – worked in Freo 18 years – and the street was always Packenham.

As I am a Packham I often said it was named after me (tongue in cheek), never ever thinking it was misspelt.

My grandparents resided in Spearwood and there is an estate named Packham and a street Packham, and my cousin has Len Packham Reserve in Willagee named after him.

As the article points out there are numerous spellings as with many names through the years.

So really the street has not been misspelt, just perhaps mixed up.

The lady who showed me the article found out late in her life she was a Browne, but the family had always spelt its name Brown – so there!

So I look forward to the outcome of Mrs Kolosz’s letter, and think the council should look a bit more into the history of names and not just willy-nilly change things.

That is our Freo history. The council told you the contractor misspelt it – now let’s see!@

Was that back in the 1920s or 30s when the street was named that may not be that accurate.

But it has been there a darn long time.

How did Ms Kolosz suggest it was spelt – surely not “paking”.

Sorry, but I get a little wound up about Freo; the last five years I did move to Cockburn.

There is a saying: You can take the girl out of Fremantle, but you can not take Fremantle out of the girl.

That’s me.

L Packham

Cockburn

The Ed says: We saved the council some time and did some digging ourselves and you’re right, it has been there a darn long time; ever since John Septimus Roe drafted up Fremantle’s first townsite plan in 1833 and named it – in exquisitely neat letters – Pakenham Street. It’s named after major general Sir Edward Pakenham, a distinguished British war hero of the early 19th century who was killed in 1815 during the war against the United States. His opposition commander during the fatal Battle of New Orleans was future US president Andrew Jackson who witnessed the fatal shot. To complete the Freo connection, Pakenham served in the Napoleonic wars alongside his brother-in-law Arthur Wellesley, who later become British prime minister in January 1828 – just in time to hear James Stirling’s breathless reports about the virtues of the Swan River and approve its colonisation.

Leave it as is

REGARDING Manning Ridge, I am a passionate cyclist who loves cycling around the fabulous cycle paths in Cockburn and Fremantle, particularly around Bibra Lake, Cockburn coast and the Swan River.

Over the past few years, I have become increasingly concerned about the degradation up on Manning Ridge due to mountain bike paths being constructed through the bush.

And now it appears that the City of Cockburn is planning to carve into this special bushland and limestone ridge even further by constructing more mountain biking paths, turning the ridge into a kind of cycling circuit.

Manning Ridge is the last limestone ridge of its kind left along the Western Australian coast between Yanchep and Yalgorup, and is a critical part of the Wetlands to Waves Community Wildlife Corridor that the City of Cockburn and Cockburn Community Wildlife Corridor community volunteers have poured so many resources into to establish connectivity pathways for wildlife.

The unique ecological community of Manning Ridge was listed as an important bush forever site (site 247) in 2000.

In Cockburn the ridge provides critical feeding habitat for the endangered species Carnaby’s Cockatoo, and many other local species of plants, birds and reptiles.

A stroll along existing paths up on the ridge will delight the walker in watching these majestic birds feeding on the banksia plants which dominate the ridge, as well as a myriad of other birds, plants and animals found nowhere else in the world.

Banksia woodlands have been listed as a Threatened Ecological Community and it is critical that we preserve remaining woodlands as habitat for endangered species.

Whilst I am all for cycling, must we sacrifice the last ridge of its kind to facilitate this activity?

There are many other mountain biking opportunities within two hours’ drive from Perth including the Wambenger Trails – Arklow, Wambenger Trails – Wagyl Biddi, Murray Valley, Dwellingup, Marrinup Trail, near Dwellingup, The Goat Farm, Greenmount, and WA’s largest and busiest network of trails at Kalamunda.

Not to mention the incredible Munda Biddi Trail, which is a world-class, off-road cycling experience stretching for 1000km and traversing the Darling Range and southern forests through eucalyptus bushland, granite outcrops and unique wetlands.

As cyclists in WA we are incredibly lucky and spoilt for choice with the number of fantastic trails we can ride.

Should we destroy more essential habitat for endangered species to build yet another cycle track?

Birdlife Australia warns that Carnaby’s cockatoos will starve within three years if more is not done to protect their remaining food sources.

This would be a heartbreaking outcome for future generations who will never experience the beauty and wonder of these unique wild birds.

Please City of Cockburn and the biking community, let’s not contribute to the extinction of another rare Western Australian species.

Nandi China

via email

What a bore

DUE to plummeting water tables all over the place, private bore water owners have been told to cut their water days from three days to two.

Why doesn’t someone just say what it really is: Overpopulation and the associated climate change byproduct from overpopulation activity.

Water wars and imminent human overpopulation collapse have not only been prophesied but scientifically acknowledged.

Brad Capes

Coolbellup