It’s par for the course

MIDWAY through last century Fremantle council proudly announced a proposed 18-hole golf course on a former quarry and dump used by businesses in the nearby light industrial area.
The 9-hole course which was eventually established transformed a scrubby wasteland into a parkland of trees, bushes and grass, while providing a community resource that quickly drew residents and other players.
Over time 12 informal men’s and women’s clubs grew up around this important community facility, playing regularly and thus giving it a stable financial platform.
Though not well-known outside the golfing community, the number of members exceeded 200 and included: FANG (Fremantle Area Network Group);
• Pirates Golf Club;
• Silverlocks Golf Club;
• Mondays Ladies Group;
• Tuesdays Ladies Group;
• Kardinya Golf Club;
• Scroungers Golf Club;
• Thursdays Ladies Group (18 holes);
• Thursdays Ladies Group (9 holes);
• Fridays Ladies Group; and,
• Saturday Royal George Club
Though they’re mainly seniors, the course is important for young people by encouraging their participation in active sport – so needed by this age group.
