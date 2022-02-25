Sculpture sculptor is back

SCULPTURE AT BATHERS founder Joanna Robertson says she’s thrilled locals have shaken off Covid worries to support the biannual beach gallery.

Ms Robertson, who’s stepped back from organising the exhibition to focus on next month’s Irish and Aboriginal festival at her Kidogo Arthouse, said she’d initially been nervous about this week’s opening because Sandgropers seemed to have adopted an almost self-imposed lockdown.

Instead the decking of Kidogo’s Kelp Bar has been filled with familiar faces, while Bathers Beach itself has been busy throughout the week.

This year the exhibition was expanded to include 73 artists whose works are spread along the beach and across to Fremantle Port and the Shipwrecks Museum. It’s on show until March 7.