Treeby’s rugby mad

RUGBY is going nuts in Treeby — and the Roosters haven’t even got there yet.

The Fremantle and Districts Rugby League Club is expected to move into a new $6.7 million sports centre in May, but club stalwart George Booth said a kids’ registration last week bowled them over.

Mr Booth said the new clubhouse had helped facilitate what looks to be a major club expansion, as it offers male and female changerooms for the first time.

“The clubhouse was designed to cater for not only the rugby code, but also the wider community with change rooms, disabled access, event facilities and parking,” he said.

“Interest in the arrival of Rugby League to the district has been bolstered by the projected inclusion of a Western Australian team in the National Rugby League competition.

WA is still something of an outside chance for a coveted position in the NRL, with Brisbane almost certain to pick up one of two extra places and New Zealand a hot favourite for the second.