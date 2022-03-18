Oval meet for vax vote

ABOUT 85 people turned out for a special meeting of electors in Fremantle on Monday afternoon to air their grievances on vaccination mandates.

After a unanimous vote for the city to revoke mandatory vaccination and related health measures under Public Health Act 2016 section 171, and advocate against them through the “Covid-19 Vaccination Pro-Choice Statement” the council is now required to consider the motions at an upcoming meeting – though not to agree with them.

The pro-choice statement consists of three motions for residents to avoid legal, financial and social penalties from refusing vaccination and demand justification for WA’s state of emergency.

Among the speakers were doctors, business owners, ratepayers, residents and teachers.

Fremantle doctor Sally Price said she was concerned about the city discriminating against community members based on their vaccination status and punishing people who disobeyed the government by refusing to get vaccinated.

Resident Dominique Mimnagh said locals suffered “significant financial hardship” after losing their jobs to “heavy-handed vaccination mandates” while some could not “legally set foot in their family businesses”.

She said she was worried about people getting abused at work for not getting vaccinated.

“People are hurting, businesses are hurting,” she said.

Teacher Christine Farrell said she made an “informed medical decision” to “exercise [her] human rights on what goes in her body” instead of getting injected with an “untested drug”.

Business owner Nicola Sapsford, who claimed she was not an anti-vaxxer, said she did not qualify for a vaccination exemption despite her health issues.

No rates

She said many residents were unable to enjoy the city’s amenities and expressed her anger at Fremantle live music venue Freo.Social temporarily closing its doors due to WA’s level 2 restrictions.

Resident May-Ring Cheu threatened to “stop paying full rates” if the council didn’t support the motions, earning a round of applause.

Resident Roslyn Drayton said she was terminated by her employer for “serious misconduct” despite being a “loyal worker”.

She also spoke about her concerns vaccine-induced myocarditis deaths.

Australian Medical Association President Dr Omar Khorshid said more than 3.3 million people have died from COVID-19 internationally, but the Pfizer vaccine is “protecting people from serious illness and hospitalisation and helping to stop the spread of COVID-19”.

Myocarditis due to Covid-19 vaccines is rare and heart issues due to covid-19 are much more common.

According to a study from Israel, 136 out of around 5 million Israelis were confirmed to have myocarditis, which is more than twice as likely for unvaccinated people.

Deputy mayor Frank Mofflin said although special electors meetings are important to local governments, the council must focus on things that count because its time is precious.

“It’s disappointing that a matter which has been resoundingly dealt with by council will be coming back,” he said.

by ELIZABETH TAN