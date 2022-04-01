Shock chop for Ben

LAST Friday (March 25) as 11-year-old Ben Shipp sat nervously under a tree on the front verge of his family home, classmates and teachers eagerly gathered around, scissors at the ready.

As passers-by heading home after school pick up enthusiastically honked their horns, Ben’s schoolmates lined up to take a turn at cutting off a length of his long, luscious locks – in exchange for a donation.

“I’ve been growing my hair for two years and because I’m going to CBC next year, I have to cut it for school,” Ben said.

“I thought I would use the opportunity to raise money for The World’s Greatest Shave.”

The shave raises money to assist in finding a cure for blood cancer, with around 18,500 Australians diagnosed with a form of blood cancer each year.

“With all of the Covid restrictions in place at school the usual school event was unfortunately cancelled. With mum’s help, we came up with a way to negotiate a way around it”, Ben said.

So far Ben’s raised $3100 and it’s still rising.

He said he was “nervous and happy” as his pals each had their turn with scissors, before dad stepped in with an electric shaver, then a hairdresser finished off the job.

Ben is also donating his collected hair to matteroftrust.org which turns barber floor cuts into mats, used to soak up oil spills in oceans and rivers along with stormwater drains and wells.

Bicton primary and our community are very proud Ben and his incredible effort; as we say at school: “That’s a pat on the back and clap clap clap” for you, Ben Shipp.

by TIDE ROBINSON (11)