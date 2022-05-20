Circus cash helps youth

CIRCUS WA raised more than $15,000 at a gala day in their Fremantle big top last weekend, but still need around $9000 more to keep developing their youth diversity program.

The program is currently focused on an Aboriginal youth circus program in Armadale, a Circus? You Can! initiative for young people with disabilities, and troupe performances for youth in need.

“All of these programs aim to engage young people to be physically and mentally healthy through circus, as well as generating a cohort of future circus and physical theatre performers who better represent our society,” said Circus WA artistic director Jo Smith.

“A day of sharing our stories and inviting people to support these programs in a time when the arts does not sit high on either of the political party’s agendas. What we offer is a belief in the future and an opportunity to be a part of that story.

To help the acrobats and twirlers reach their goal, head to circuswa.com