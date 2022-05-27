High class

SITUATED across the road from the Fremantle War Memorial, this character home has magnificent of views of the port and Indian Ocean.

First impressions count and this four bedroom two bathroom abode has a gorgeous limestone facade, giving it a lovely heritage feel.

But the interior is modern with all the bells and whistles needed to satisfy the 21st century family.

The main living area is especially impressive; flooded with natural light from the glass sliding doors and many windows.

The gorgeous wooden floors and white colour scheme enhance the sense of space and this area has a lovely flow to it.

Walk onto the balcony and enjoy amazing vistas of the ocean and cranes at the port.

It’s a fantastic panorama and you would never tire of sitting here with a large gin and tonic, gazing at the sunset.

The balcony is spacious with plenty of room for a dining setting and BBQ.

The Chook was expecting a smallish kitchen in this style of house, but it’s a monster with loads of cupboards, drawers and benchtop space.

The white colour scheme makes it feels very airy, and it’s a nice spot to whip up a meal for family and friends.

Cooking would be a cinch with the built-in high-end appliances.

The bedrooms are all cool and relaxing, with that beach feel you get when staying in properties close to the coast.

Situated on Girton Lane, you are not far from South Beach and just up the hill from all the cafes, bars and restaurants in Fremantle (assuming they have staff to serve you!) Fremantle is notorious for its lack of parking, but this home has three parking spaces, so that won’t be an issue.

This is a gorgeous character home with loads of space and majestic views.

Inspect by appointment 1 Girton Lane, Fremantle Mark Brophy Estate Agent 9335 9800

Mark Brophy 0403 382 555 Jinny Henshaw

0418 908 858