Smashed it

Captain Glenn Busby says they turned back time to beat the Americans on their home patch, putting the hard-fought win down to team spirit.

“Winning the world Teams was an amazing result considering we beat the USA in the final, who had two previous world singles winners,” Busby says.

“I know the difference between all the teams was not only our playing abilities but also our ability to do anything both on and off the court to help each other.

“We stayed in a bed-and- breakfast together, shopped for food, cooked all our meals, invited the other Aussie teams over for an Anzac BBQ…we gelled so well together as a team and had the best time. This was shown in our winning photo where we embraced each other with so much emotion.

“This factor is just so important, we were not individuals, we were a team which bought out the best in us.”

Australia has some of the best senior tennis players in the world, and the late Doug Corbett (pictured) was the 2013 World Champion in the 85+ age group.

Seniors tennis competitions are played in all states and up to 1000 players compete each year for the Teams Trophy at the Australian Tennis Championships.

In the individual championships, players compete for the honour to represent Australia at the ITF Team World Championships.

Seniors competitions are divided into five-year age groups starting at 30 years old.

If you ever needed inspiration to get off the couch and pick up a tennis racquet, you need go no further than Australia’s senior players.

For info on seniors tennis in your area see play.tennis.com.au/tennisseniorswa