Having an impact

FREMANTLE’S favourite Chook is up and away doing what we love best.

We’re teaming up with Impact 100 Fremantle for its 10th anniversary. The Chook will be one of 100 (or more) donors in a democratic process to select applicants for extra funding to extend their vital services. All are most likely to be unsung heroes ‘getting their hands dirty’ to make Fremantle a much better place.

Previous applicants have received funding from the donations to extend a range of services to our fellow citizens, many ‘broken’ by life: the homeless, children with poor hearing, the home-based mentally ill, plus vital dental health for people in real need.

Over the next few months we’ll be reporting on much of this. So we’ve just committed the very first $1,000 from our generous readers gifts to our ‘Feed the Chook’ campaign in support of worthy journalism.

With June 30 just around the corner anyone inspired to sign up should contact Michael Bresnahan (aka Bres) of North Fremantle on bres@bres.id.au for more information.

Impact 100 Fremantle works under the auspices of the Fremantle Foundation charitable charter to receive tax deductible donations.

Very few places have their own independent news outlets like the Chook, delivered free every week to tens of thousands of homes.

We rely largely on ads from healthy small local business. Regrettably, many smashed by the pandemic are yet to recover.

As with Britain’s Guardian and other independent news media could you please make a voluntary gift to help fast track the Herald’s pandemic recovery.

Every dollar bolsters the vital cause of the responsible journalism you have trusted for 33 years. For more please follow the QR code.

Please send contributions to Herald Reserve, BSB 086 217, Account 63-951-0124. Or mail it to PO Box 85, North Fremantle 6159.

Please send an advice to accounts@fremantleherald.com or text 0438 933 300. Thank you very much for your support.