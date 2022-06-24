Classics feast

FREMANTLE Chamber Orchestra has a stunning program for classical music lovers this weekend.

It’s at Government House Ballroom today (Saturday June 25 at 3pm) and Fremantle Town Hall tomorrow, also at 3pm.

Director Hans Hug said from the delightful, young and entertaining conductor John Keene, to the powerhouse young violinist Emily Leung, through to exciting and deeply moving music, the concert offers “a program that keeps on accelerating all the way through the afternoon”.

Bubbly

It features an early Mozart Symphony No.14, rarely played, but written when the composer was just 15, which will serve up the program “like a fresh bubbly Champagne just before the main course”.

Then it’s onto Mozart’s Violin Concerto No.3 written at age 19, performed by the very popular Emily Leung.

“[She’s] so incredibly accomplished and so full of sweetness, energy, drama and refinement, all in one,” Mr Hug said.

After the break the tempo picks up with a Romantic piece Serenade for Strings by Gyula (Julius) Beliczay, a prominent Hungarian composer in the 1800s.

Mr Hug described this piece as “somewhere between Elgar and Tchaikovsky” and claimed this weekend could well be the Australian premiere for this work.

And then there’s Beethoven’s Opus127 for the String Quartet, described by Mr Hug as one movement of 15 minutes in which the music is all at once “intimate, touching and sublime”.

He said it had “long, long, long arcs of the most beautiful melody” written in the late stage of Beethoven’s career when he was completely deaf.

Mr Hug described Beethoven as “a revolutionary who broke all the rules” yet went on to produce melodies that are “sublime and deep… melodies that seem to float through eternity”.

According to Mr Hug this weekend will be a slice of musical heaven for the classical music lover: “It will be serenity-plus, an inward journey and breathtakingly beautiful”