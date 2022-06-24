Letters 25.5.22

Thanks folks

I WOULD like to say a big thank you to Lisa, Jaimee and Bela who work at David Thorn and Associates for the work the do for the community of Melville.

For the last few years they have collected toys for children in need and food for people having a hard time at Christmas.

Now they are having a clothing donation drive in support of Dress For Success, which helps women get back into work.

If you’ve got any lightly used, interview-appropriate clothing you can drop it off at David Thorn And Associates at A20/550 Canning Highway before July 4.

Derek Harkness

via email

Which state are we in?

IT’S good to see some life coming back into Fremantle.

Last weekend the Freo Markets were full, lots of people were enjoying the entertainment in Fishing Boat Harbour and restaurants and bars looked busy.

We are told the worst of the pandemic is over and yet we are still in a State of Emergency.

This State of Emergency gives premier Mark McGowan immense power over everyone’s lives and livelihoods.

He has publicly said this is in case immediate action is required.

He is obviously reluctant to relinquish the power he currently has.

Perhaps this is in case more people have become sceptical about his actions and methods and may not want to allow him to regain this power over them ever again.

I liken this to someone holding a cut throat razor to my throat and saying that it is only there in case I misbehave – trust me, it is for your own good.

Heather Wright

via email

Always a part of our lives

BRIAN and I were saddened to read your article in the recent Herald (“Feed the Chook”).

However, we hope our donation will help in some way for you to keep moving forward.

We have always been very grateful to you for employing our daughter Janice, who has Downs Syndrome.

Janice enjoyed working for you two days a week from 1994 to 2007. Janice then moved into a group house in Doubleview and therefore found it too far to travel to Fremantle.

She was always made to feel part of the Herald – celebrating birthdays with cake and friendly staff.

We would be happy for you to print this little story in your paper if you so wish. Anything to help you continue with your very popular newspaper.

Brian and Gail Cooksley

Attadale

Kicking goals for Melville

HAVE you seen all the cute little libraries popping up around the city of Melville?

They’re outside places like Applecross Primary School or at the Sid Eaton Reserve?

What about a stick library for dogs, or a ball library for communal soccer balls in local parks?

These are all the work of a quiet and energetic Melville citizen who has championed these innovations through donations of wood and paint from Bunnings, the handiwork of the men’s shed in Palmyra and her own efforts in securing council approvals and spending her weekends painting these cute little structures to encourage a community recycling and connection.

Her name is Cornelia Major, she is a mother of two and she lives in Alfred Cove.

With a passion for sustainability, Cornelia has championed many grants and innovations to enhance our sense of community in the City of Melville. Playgrounds and half flush toilets at Ardross Primary School and most recently, a fun initiative where cyclists could get a free bike tune, coffee and bagel when they cycled in to Small Farms Wholefoods on a Saturday morning.

Thanks Cornelia for all your passion and ideas; you are a true local champion.

Schellie-Jayne Price

Applecross