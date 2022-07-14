Freo’s Time comes

FREMANTLE has cracked the top 50 places to visit in prestigious Time magazine’s annual bucket list.

“Eat, drink and be Aussie,” Time urged its online readers, noting that following the pandemic the port city was

“bustling with food and drink openings”.

Walyalup Koort and its “ironically named” FOMO, the Old Courthouse, Gage Roads and Jetty restaurant all rated

a mention, along with a photo showing Fishing Boat Harbour to be – well, not quite so bustling. Just four punters.

But acting mayor Frank Mofflin said it was a reminder of how important tourism was to Perth and Wa.

“With people able to travel again you can definitely notice there are a lot more visitors around and Freo is getting its buzz back,” Mr Mofflin said.

Because we’re a little cynical, we checked whether any palms were greased to earn inclusion, but the council’s media minder Tim Whyte assured us that wasn’t the case and confirmed what we already know: “It may surprise some people, but there are a lot of people around the world who think Freo is pretty awesome,” Mr Whyte said.