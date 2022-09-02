Fremantle (and Cockburn) will take a purple pause today (Saturday September 3) as the Dockers make their first foray into finals footy since 2015’s disappointing exit at the hands of Hawthorn. This time its a do-or-die elimination final against the Western Bulldogs, and while the Dockers haven’t been keeping the goal-talliers overly busy this year, their stingy backline has barely let a crumb through. That’s got Kevin Croon and Jacqui Croon-Hargrave from The Roof and Wall Doctor confident it could be “Flagmantle” this year, so they’ve decked the office out in purple from top to bottom – including Luna the dog. Showing your passion for purple is so important at the company, it’s literally written into the job description (we hear office manager Lisa Musulin’s (seated) secretly harbouring some WCE love).