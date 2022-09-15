No more flake

EAST FREMANTLE is just one game from putting its horror run behind it.

Today (Saturday September 17) the Sharks will run out onto Pentanet Stadium in Joondalup with an opportunity to book a place in the WAFL grand final if they can beat top-of-the-ladder West Perth.

It’ll be a big turn-around for the club, which hasn’t played a single finals match since a heartbreaking five-point loss to Subiaco in the 2014 preliminary final. Since then they’ve lingered near the bottom of the ladder, even picking up the wooden spoon in 2018.

They’ll have to be on top form to topple West Perth at home, but it’s shaping up to be a ripper of a game with both teams a virtual mirror image on paper. They both won 13 games during the season, and only the Falcons’ draw with South Fremantle gave them the minor premiership – that and a minuscule 0.48 percentage difference from the Sharks.

Vice captain Jarrad Jansen said it was exciting to be playing on in September rather than sitting on the sidelines again.

“We’ve made a lot of progress as a football club over the past four years both on and off field, so to be in a position to challenge for the flag is definitely rewarding for the hard work we’ve put in,” Jansen told the Herald.

“One of our strengths has been our ability for the next player to step up and play their role after we lost some top end talent to injuries and the draft. It’s something that we have focused on as a group and I think it will hold us in good stead for the next few weeks.

“I have been a lifelong East Fremantle person and come all the way through the EFFC development program.

“As a club we have achieved so much and there is a strong sense of passion and support across all grades. For the League boys, our focus needs to solely be on West Perth this weekend.”