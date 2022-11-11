A home finally in sight

THE Fremantle Table Tennis Club may finally have found a permanent home.

Almost 100 years after the FTTC was formed, the Hilton Bowling Club recently endorsed a plan to build a facility on a couple of disused rinks next to its Beaconsfield clubhouse. The proposal will soon go to Fremantle council for consideration.

FTTC stalwart Gordon Lee and bowling club president Craig Standley recently met to discuss the proposal and progress planning.

“With over 100 members playing in three different but temporary venues, the club’s growth is limited despite the increasing popularity of the sport amongst people of all ages and abilities,” Mr Lee told the Herald.

He reckons the proposal will also benefit the bowlers with a big increase expected in their social membership.

Mr Lee says the table tennis room will house up to 10 tables, and would be able to be used by community groups, including schools, disability providers and retirees.

“There are a number of up-and-coming players at the club who are eying good results at top levels in the local and national championships and they will benefit from the new facilities with improved access and coaching opportunities,” Mr Lee said.

Gordon’s still on his game

FREMANTLE’S Gordon Lee has returned victorious from the Australian Veteran Table Tennis Championships in Darwin.

Mr Lee won gold in the over-85 singles after losing just one match, and teamed up with Perth’s Roma James to win gold in the over-85 mixed doubles. He was named best player in his age category.

It’s been a good year for Mr Lee, with gold medals in the WA State Championships in September and the Australian Masters in April where he won despite being up against players 15 years his junior.

Mr Lee says he’s returned more determined than ever to establish a permanent club for the Fremantle Table Tennis Club.