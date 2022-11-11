Perth memorial going full steam

THE first stage of a memorial to the HMAS Perth (I) was completed last month with the installation of a half-size replica of the ill-fated cruiser’s propeller at the Navy League headquarters.

The memorial includes a Wall of Remembrance which has the names of those on the HMAS Perth (I) when she was overcome by a superior Japanese naval force and sunk during the Battle of Sunda Strait in March 1942.

The USS Houston was also sunk with great loss of life in the same battle.

The propeller was modeled on a Royal Navy Admiralty 1930s design, cast and machined by Veem engineers in Canning Vale. The memorial is the result of work carried out by the Navy League (WA Division) and the HMAS Perth (I) Memorial Foundation, who hope to complete the second stage by mid 2023.

The memorial was designed by Charles Smith and Joan Walsh-Smith who were also responsible for the HMAS Sydney memorial in Geraldton.