Post-promise hub for Quay

FREMANTLE’S consolation “creative industries hub” on Victoria Quay could still give the city a role in the film industry, according to mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge.

Earlier this week the McGowan goverment officially killed off a film studio on the quay by announcing it would go to Malaga.

A joint media release by premier Mark McGowan, arts minister David Templeman and planning minister Rita Saffioti on Wednesday referred to the hub as part of “negotiations” with studio proponent Home Fire.

Ms Fitzhardinge said it could include “post-production facilities like editing and digital effects, industry education and training, marketing agencies, production companies and other businesses that service the film industry, and affordable co-working space for smaller production companies”.

“It’s something that would activate space all day, all year around, and provide something complementary to the food and beverage offerings already at Victoria Quay.”

Fremantle Labor MLA Simone McGurk said the decision would disappoint some locals, but Vic Quay just wasn’t going to work.

“Freo is a creative community, and I’ll be working alongside my colleagues to ensure that the proposed creative industries hub at E-Shed is a success.

She didn’t mention what would happen to the E-Shed markets.