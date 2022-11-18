Fun way to help

St Pat’s is holding its annual fundraiser, The Fremantle Long Table Dinner, next Saturday (November 26) with a target of raising $150,000 to continue supporting the most vulnerable people in Perth’s South Metro. Tix: fremantlelongtable.com.au

THANK goodness St Patrick’s Community Support Centre is celebrating its 50th birthday with a Long Table Dinner fundraiser – because more people than ever are needing its help.

In the past year there has been a 30 per cent rise in the number of homeless and at-risk people reaching out to St Pat’s for help, and the demand has been so great it’s been overwhelmed – sadly turning away almost 1000 people in the 2021/22 financial year.

Increasing interest rates and the rising cost of living are hitting families across WA hard with many seeking support for the first time from the homelessness service and community housing provider.

“We’re about to mark our 50th anniversary and yet we’re busier than we’ve ever been,” says St Pat’s CEO Michael Piu.

“Unfortunately, it’s a story we’re hearing from our partners across the sector; more and more people are being pushed to the brink.”

St Pat’s runs a drop-in day centre on Queen Victoria Street in Fremantle that provides people with meals, showers, health and dental care along with referrals and advocacy.

In the past few years, there has been a rise in the number of women coming in for help.

“Last financial year we had more women than men accessing our services for the first time in our history,” Mr Piu says.

“In our experience, women tend to be more resourceful and will exhaust other avenues before they seek help from service providers.

“Because of this, we know that the real number of women experiencing homelessness and in unsafe accommodation is likely much higher than the already-concerning data suggests.”

St Pat’s is holding its annual fundraiser, The Fremantle Long Table Dinner, next Saturday (November 26) with a target of raising $150,000 to continue supporting the most vulnerable people in Perth’s South Metro.

And with federal treasurer Jim Chalmers warning that inflation “will get worse before it gets better,” St Pat’s will need all the help they can get to assist people through the difficult days ahead.

The under-the-stars Long Table Dinner in Walyalup Koort (old Kings Square) includes a gourmet three-course meal, live music, street entertainers and disco. For tickets go to fremantlelongtable.com.au or you can donate directly to St Pat’s at stpats.com.au/volunteer/donate