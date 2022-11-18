Modern mansion

This sprawling residence proudly stands atop Whitfeld Terrace in Winthrop.

Meticulously remodelled to exacting standards, its tri-level floor plan features four bedroom suites, two lavish bathrooms, two separate kitchens, poolside gymnasium (potential 5th bedroom), home theatre with darkened interiors and large fully landscaped outdoor pool area.

Outside, 180 degrees uninterrupted Piney Lakes Reserve and Perth City views serves as a worthy backdrop.

Double entry doors open to reveal an entry beautifully finished with timeless porcelain tiles and an Austrian chandelier.

Enter the jaw-dropping central lounge which boasts a full height window perfectly framing the lake reserve and city views. High angled ceilings further accentuate the grandeur of this lounge.

The kitchen boasts gleaming white stone surfaces, an array of custom cabinetry, hidden drawers and bespoke finishes which will provide you with the ultimate eat- in experience.

Quality European appliances including microwave oven, steam oven, double pyrolytic oven, five burner induction cooktop and dishwasher are included.

Adjacent is a stately meals area, while outside a large balcony with spectacular views provide the perfect venue to host guests and outdoor dining.

Taking the form of a modern resort suite, the top level of this residence has been perfectly designed as a luxurious parents’ retreat. It features a private sitting room – a peaceful haven away from the main living areas.

The master suite has its very own balcony. It leads to oversized custom walk-in robes, while the ensuite boasts double stone bench vanity, a freestanding bath, frameless shower with rain shower head and toilet, all of which are tiled from floor-to-ceiling.

37 Whitfeld Terrace is positioned among Winthrop’s most sought-after homes. Located within Applecross Senior High School zone, it’s a quick drive to the Perth CBD. This residence has been packed with every imaginable luxury for today’s discerning buyer.

37 Whitfeld Terrace, Winthrop

Harcourts Applecross 9364 2788

Contact Eric Hartanto for more

info: 0421 272 152