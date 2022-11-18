Overture to peace

THE Fremantle Chamber Orchestra will be joined by a new choir formed by Ukrainian refugees for a benefit concert in Fremantle tomorrow (Sunday November 20).

All proceeds from the Christmas Wish for Ukraine Benefit Concert will be donated to the Ukraine Crisis Appeal, an Australian charity providing emergency and humanitarian aid to those affected by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“I am deeply touched by the abhorrent and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” FCO director Hans Hug said.

“The targeted bombardment of civilian housing and infrastructure is simply shocking, ghastly, and so harrowing it leaves me speechless and depressed.

“How can this happen in the 21st century? Let alone in Europe where I grew up during the cold war?

“So, FCO wants to help at least those most vulnerable.

“All proceeds go to the Ukraine Crisis Appeal for emergency housing and urgent humanitarian needs with an emphasis on women and children, as the winter with temperatures -20 degrees Celsius approaches”

The concert will be a collaboration of Ukrainian and WA musicians and will include an intermission where guests are invited to taste some Ukrainian delicacies.

There will be a variety of musical performances throughout the afternoon and the concert will conclude with The Echoes of Ukraine Singers, a newly formed choir of Ukrainian refugees.

The concert will be held in the Fremantle Town Hall from 3pm.

“Evoke the Ukrainian spirit and soul with a wish for peace for the Ukrainian nation,” Mr Hug said.

Tickets $40: http://www.trybooking. com/CDPPZ or at the door if not sold out earlier.

By MEG ANDERSON