LOVING your wards and boundaries, or are you ready for some change? The Chook ran into lovebirds Kaylene Harris and Christian Mauri stepping out with new pooch Tuppence on Wray Avenue this week

– in the heart of Fremantle’s City Ward. Whether they’d be standing in a different ward, or even a ward at all, under electoral reforms mandated by the McGowan government will be one of the key questions when Dr Mauri hosts Tuesday’s (November 29) Politics in the Pub at The Local Hotel (down in South Ward) at 7pm. It’s a big deal, reforming your wards

and, in Freo’s case, cutting back on your elected representatives, so the Fremantle Network has put together a panel of movers and shakers: East Freo mayor Jim O’Neill (he’ll have no wards at all because his shire

is a bit of a minnow), former Freo mayor and current councillor Jenny Archibald, Cockburn Labor MLA David Scaife and Doug Thompson who is WA’s longest-serving current councillor with 34 years in the chamber.