New plan not the icing on the cake

ANOTHER set of plans for the redevelopment of the Woolstores Shopping Centre have been submitted to Fremantle council for consideration.

Silverleaf Investments has dropped the design dubbed the “wedding cake in the sky” by Fremantle Society president John Dowson and gone for a twist on the original building, with more glass and three storeys.

The application is for Stage 1A of the overall site redevelopment, with the plans suggesting Coles is locked in as a tenant if the development is finished in time.

Perth-based Atlantis childcare centres also appear to get a sizeable chunk of the top floor, with room for some playground equipment in a sandpit, a raised “fort for quiet/imagination play”, and an outdoor play area.

Coles would take up much of the ground floor along Cantonment Street and behind a row of shops on Queen Street, while the first and second floors will have parking behind a facade of offices and the childcare centre.

The plans also show an Adina Hotel waiting in the wings as stage 1B, while a taller residential tower of rentals is slated for a “future” stage.

A new “Point Lane” will provide a clear thoroughfare between Cantonment Street and Elder Place before an aged care facility slightly taller than the heritage listed woolstore across Goldsbrough Street will bring up the rear.

The plans are currently up for public comment on the mysay. fremantle.wa.gov.au site until Friday December 2 before the council sends a recommendation through to the state-controlled development assessment panel.

When the Chook asked Silverleaf owner Gerard O’Brien how things were fairing in June this year, he said the previous designs approved by Fremantle council were being reviewed and he hoped to be “on site” within six months.

“The ideology of the [council Design Advisory Committee] created an impossible outcome for Fremantle,” Mr O’Brien said.