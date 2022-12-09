Santa’s sandpit

HILTONITES can expect a late Christmas gift with Fremantle council getting cracking on an upgrade to Griffith Park.

The upgrades are being conducted by Phase3 Landscape Construction from O’Connor and include improvements to the playground and irrigation system, and landscaping so more native trees can be added to the park.

The project is estimated to be completed by January 4 next year, though some have grumbled online about how much of the park will be unavailable during construction.

Fremantle acting mayor Frank Mofflin said he was looking forward to a much need upgrade to a beloved community park.

Mr Mofflin said the old storm water drain was in particular need of redesigning.

Sump

“The old storm water sump, which takes up a large amount of space, will be integrated into the park and redesigned as a swale‚“ he said. “The irrigation will be upgraded providing an improved surface.”

Some community members questioned the number of existing mature trees that are being removed, but Hilton councillor Ben Lawver said since the initial consultation storms had damaged a number of trees which had originally been marked down to stay. But he said the overall project would result in more trees than the park currently has.

The initial budget of $342,327 was boosted to $507,167.37 to accommodate working around existing trees when installing irrigation, with the council diverting funds from a coastal wall at South Beach and upgrades to the Fremantle Education Centre.

East Ward councillor Jenny Archibald said the new park would be enjoyed by the community with some attention needed for off-lead dog exercise.

“We will need to monitor the interaction between likely increased use of the park and the off-lead dog exercise area,” she said.

by LUKE COMMINS