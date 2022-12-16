Hillbilly bonanza

WE don’t know if mountain people like fish, but The Hamilton Hillbillies are the new house band at Clancy’s Fish Pub in Fremantle.

The third Sunday of every month, the Hillbillies will take to the stage and perform some of the best hard-driving bluegrass this side of the Kentucky Mountains.

Their residency is part of the The Country and Bluegrass Club, which has held a monthly night at Clancy’s for the past year.

The Hillbillies will be joined by a special guest artist every month with Perth singer-songwriter Carus Thompson appearing in December.

The Hillbillies feature some of the most experienced and talented musos around with the current line-up starring ex-members of the Sensitive New Age Cowpersons including pub rocker and choir master Jim Fisher, national banjo champion Ian “Simmo” Simpson and mandolinist extraordinaire Adam Gare.

Last month Fisher and Simpson held an intimate music workshop, where they discussed their bluegrass origins and picking style, gave playing tips and demos, and shared road stories from their time with artists like The Sensitive New Age Cowpersons, Paul Kelly and Slim Dusty.

So forget about all the stress of the “silly season”, grab your moonshine and get down to Clancy’s Fremantle, 51 Cantonment Street tomorrow (Sunday December 18) 7pm to catch The Hamilton Hillbillies. Tix at tickets.oztix.com.au