Locals press to keep Roe corridor wild

A WORKSHOP to discuss the future of the Roe 8/9 road reserve has reiterated a community desire for an uninterrupted wildlife corridor from Bibra Lake to South Fremantle.

The workshop was attended by about 90 people and organised by Greens MLC Brad Pettitt in response to concerns that the McGowan government’s planning process was leaning heavily towards a standard housing sub-division.

Dr Pettitt told the Herald he was pleased participants were able to reach consensus across a range of issues, given the range of groups that were represented.

The workshop started with presentations from the Cockburn Community Wildlife Corridor (CCWC), Hamilton Hill Community Group (HHCG), Friends of Clontarf Hill and biodiversity consultant Cate Tauss.

CCWC representative Sally Lake said their vision was that all remnant vegetation was protected and degraded areas rehabilitated to create an unbroken corridor for wildlife movement and access for people.

HHCG representative Sajni Gudka invisaged a “suburb that has green, leafy, pedestrian-friendly streetscapes, with great connectivity to South Fremantle, North Coogee and Murdoch”.

She said any housing should benefit the community and the environment, with affordable options, and include mixed-use development to allow people to live, work and play within their neighbourhood.

Reflecting the Noongar connection to the land was a common theme, though there was more mixed feelings about a potential redevelopment of Wally Hagan stadium.

Participants were also concerned that Main Roads might construct a fly-over at the intersection between Stock Road and Blackwood Avenue, but light rail, public transport and shared e-bikes were well supported. Following the meeting, Dr Pettitt’s office collaborated with Curtin University senior lecturer Courtney Babb and Murdoch University intern Anisha Catibi to compile the information into a submission for the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage.

