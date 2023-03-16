THE specialist music program at Fremantle College earned some kudos recently, with year 12 student Siena Rebelo taking out the emerging talent award at the Nannup Music Festival.

The 17-year-old singer/songwriter/guitarist first made her mark at the 2021 Fairbridge songwriting quest, which resulted in her joining up with classmates Kayden Hicket and Sage Phillips, along with former college students Jarrad Hemara and Reuben Cope to form her backing band.

Rebelo says she’s forged her own unique style by blending styles like indi, soul, pop and funk.

“Seeing our specialist contemporary music students performing in the community and at festivals is fantastic, and they are often recognised for the superior music talent,” college principal Myles Draper said.