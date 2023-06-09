Freo’s traders doing it tough right now

THE tourism and cruise ship season is all but over for Fremantle and retailers are feeling it, with sales significantly down for some of them.

“At least online sales are still OK,” one retailer told me, “but we have many frustrating days in the shop, where we wonder why we opened.”

Neither the fantastic High Voltage nor the Fremantle International Street Arts Festival were great for traders, and not even for the hospitality venues did much better than on normal weekends.

What can our Freo traders do to increase business during the traditionally slow winter months, when fewer overseas and interstate tourists visit the port city, and where Perth metropolitan people are also less inclined to make the trip here?

Would some kind of Winter Warmers promotion work, but would that be an option for the many small and unique shops in Fremantle?

Everyone appears to be battling on their own and that is a real challenge. I don’t know of any businesses that hook up with other ones to create a difference.

What incentives could small retailers offer customers? Could the offer of discounts at next door’s cafe or pub be a bit of a sales pitch?

I believe Fremantle traders should contemplate using modern mobile phone technology to try to get customers in the door.

What about people receiving a ping on their phone when walking down High Street or Market Street, etc. alerting them to the discount special of the day?

Is that something the Fremantle Chamber of Commerce or the City’s marketing department could set up?

One of my constant disappointments when walking the streets of the inner city is that some retailers have boring window displays that they hardly ever refresh, while far too many traders, even food outlets, can’t be bothered keeping their windows and facades clean. That is not good enough.

Winter warmer

Covid created an interesting sales boost for Fremantle book shops, when cruise ships closed their libraries and book share on board, to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

People are more inclined to stay and home and read during the colder months, so that might offset the lack of tourist customers.

Retail has always been a battle, but Covid gave it a real hit and the rising mortgage rates don’t inspire much confidence to go out and buy things.

A survey on TV showed that since Covid, people are more inclined to buy what they want, than what they need.

How can traders adapt to that? Should they diversify their products?

Most pubs around town offer specials almost every weekday.

One can get a pizza special for $15, a Parmi special for just $5, Fish&Chips for $11.

There is plenty of offer, with one pub having all day Monday drinks for just $8, when one normally pays $13 for a pint of beer there.

But how long are these super specials financially viable, one has to wonder, and do they really attract the high number of people that are needed to make up that numbers game?

Reality

The Freo reality is that we can not compete with the major shopping centres, such as Garden City, and that Fremantle lacks major national retailers. All due to the fact that not enough people live and work in Fremantle.

With new development in hibernation, due to the huge increase in cost of concrete, steel and labour, Fremantle will continue to struggle to get more people living and working here, so unfortunately there is no light at the end of that dark and depressing tunnel in the foreseeable future.

The hospitality industry is getting severe competition from Leederville, Northbridge, Highgate, Mount Lawley, Victoria Park, Bayswater, etc. so Fremantle is no longer one of two major entertainment centres. There are now many more fun precincts we have to compete against.

So how can we make Freo that special and unique destination?

What can we change? What can we do better? How can our traders collaborate more?

Are we doing too much of the same same, because it worked a decade or two ago?

