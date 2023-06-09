Letters 10.6.23

Fee fifo fum and a voice

WOW, Norm McNally, (“Will there be Voice in local matters,” Herald Letters, May 27, 2023) that’s scary – representatives of the ‘Voice’ “might” be required to assess every matter that East Fremantle council must deal with?

Next we are going to hear that the Voice is going to direct government to incarcerate all non-indigenous Australians for invasion.

Oh, almost forgot, Brad Capes’ rendition of workers’ paradise on mining sites forgot to mention 12 hour days, dust, isolation from family and friends, and don’t forget the lack of umbrellas and a bar around the sink hole some three hours drive away. Absolute paradise!

Jim Meckelburg

Beaconsfield

Scheme not amended

THE City of Cockburn has not voted to amend the local planning scheme for the Lake Coogee ‘urban deferred’ area referred to in your article “Breakthrough over Lake Coogee buffer” (Herald, June 3, 2023).

At the April 13, 2023 ordinary meeting, council considered the outcomes of consultation on the City’s Draft Local Planning Strategy, including actions for the Lake Coogee ‘urban deferred’ area.

Council resolved to support the strategy subject to modifications. It has now been referred to the Western Australian Planning Commission for endorsement.

The draft strategy includes this area within ‘Planning Area E: Lake Coogee Urban Deferred Area’, and proposes investigation into whether residential development is appropriate for the area, subject to appropriate consideration of odour impacts from the Woodman Point Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The State Government’s Perth and Peel @3.5million and the underlying South Metropolitan Peel Sub-Regional Planning Framework identified this area as an ‘Industrial Investigation Area’.

The draft strategy advocates for removal of this designation, in line with the City’s investigations and feedback received from the community.

To clarify this intent, council also supported a modification to remove reference to ‘Industrial Investigation Area’ in the title description of ‘Planning Area E’.

The draft strategy has now been referred to the WAPC for its endorsement, and timeframes for commencing investigations into whether residential development is appropriate for the area will be determined upon WAPC approval of the strategy.

In the meantime, the current zoning for the area will remain in place.

Carol Catherwood

Acting Chief of Built and Natural Environment

City of Cockburn

The Ed says: Thanks for the clarification. Apart from the straight-out blue of mistaking the scheme for the strategy, our apologies to readers if the process wasn’t outlined clearly. Our cub reporter has been given the entire 175-page council report to read over again for punishment and reflection.

Like this: Like Loading...