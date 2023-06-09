Wetlands and yarning for new parklands

• Whadjuk author Alton Walley wowed young and old with stories by the campfire as Melville council revealed its new plans for the Heathcote Goolugatup Lowlands. Melville mayor George Gear says Indigenous elders and traditional owners played a crucial role in helping develop the design, which includes a “yarning circle”.

A MAN-MADE wetland, yarning circle, stairway perfect for fitness fanatics and extra parking will help revitalise the Goolugatup Lowerlands and create a space that “celebrates the cultural significance and heritage of the site”.

The City of Melville recently revealed its new design for the site, which was vested in the council in 2006 as part a of a complex deal with the state government to take over the old Heathcote Hospital.

More than 250 people attended the Karla Boodja Bilya Djinda reveal (the name means “fire, land, water, stars” in Whadjuk Noonga) with a smoking ceremony, storytelling and music.

Goolugatup is a registered Aboriginal ceremonial site that was a place of birthing, camping and meeting, and was noted for its ochre.

The council says it took 12 years of consultation with traditional owners and elders, heritage experts, community and stakeholders to get the perfect plan.

The upgrades will also include new barbecues, an outdoor kitchen, a stairway with lookouts, seating, toilets, lighting, planting and cultural storytelling through signage and trails.

“The Goolugatup Lowerlands renewal project is an exciting community-driven initiative with a long history of of consultation,” Melville mayor George Gear said.

“This is a project that has reconciliation at its heart, with the Whadjuk traditional owners and elders collaborating and guiding its development.

“It is an example of how we’re working to meaningfully support reconciliation in action well beyond one week a year.

“As this project develops, we are looking forward to creating new places for families and friends to gather and cook barbecues, learn about the history and culture of the site, and enjoy our unique plants and animals on the banks of the river.”

The city’s plans, along with an exhibition of the journey to get there and the site’s history, opened on Wednesday at the AH Bracks Library + Creative Space and will be showing until June 30.

Place Names Melville coordinator Noelene Mantellato will be revealing the story behind Goolugatup’s name in an “immersive experience” at the library on Tuesday June 20 from 6.45-8pm.

The council has been working with the Community Arts Network and Moodjar Consultancy to decode ancient meanings embedded in Noongar place names around the city.

For more information and bookings head to melvillecity.com.au/goolugatuplowerlandsevents

