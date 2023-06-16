For King and Country

‘Artists tend to get patronised and overlooked, and activists get denigrated, undermined and persecuted’

NORMALLY a bit sceptical about “gongs”, author Tim Winton says he’ s comfortable being made an officer of the Order of Australia because he feels it’s for his “love of country”.

Winton, who spent much of his time crafting his four Miles Franklin Award-winning novels in Fremantle, received the title in the King’s Birthday Honours on Monday for “distinguished service to literature as an author and novelist, to conservation, and to environmental advocacy”.

He told the Herald the most important thing about adding an AO to the end of his name is what it will mean to his parents.

Ordinary kid

“I’m pleased for my parents that they lived to see it, and that an ordinary kid from an ordinary state housing suburb can rise to national and international prominence – to be in 30 languages and to be published internationally since I was younger than my own children – yeah, I’m pretty pleased about that.

“I’m a child of the working class, and the idea that you would grow up in Gwelup Street, Karrinyup on the edge of what we used to call ‘The Swamp’, in a state housing area, and that you would somehow the given a national honour, I think that says something about our culture.”

He’s also conscious that it’s normally sports stars, politicians

(Colin Barnett also scored an AO on Monday) and mining magnates who make it onto the royal list.

“In particular, artists tend to get patronised and overlooked, and activists get denigrated, undermined and persecuted,” he said.

“It’s essentially an honour conferred by my fellow citizens, so to be from the overlooked and despised cohorts and to be granted a national honour, I’m happy to accept it just to fly the flag for those people; everyone who’s swimming against the current, trying to celebrate what’s precious about our life and our communities.”

It’s not surprising Winton slips into a metaphor about currents and swimming, as he’s just spent four years writing, producing, shooting and narrating the stunning new documentary Ningaloo Nyinggulu about the world heritage-listed reef and the Exmouth Gulf.

Reluctant to see his middle-aged mug on telly and already working towards his next novel, Winton was a reluctant participant and found it more gruelling than expected. He knew that his status and long fight to protect Ningaloo meant his participation was crucial in order to secure funding, and there are new threats on the horizon.

“It’s now 20 years later, and when you would think that we’ve done our bit, for the last seven years we’ve been back back at the barricades for the Gulf just to try to fix the problem that came from the Gulf being white-anted out of out of the World Heritage listing.

“So we’re at another turning point and I guess it was timely that that the documentary could come out now.”

He says the three-part series was commissioned a “legacy program” and hopes it will be taken up in the school curriculum, given it’s the first in-depth look into the reef and gulf’s social history and environmental importance.

“And not just about Ningaloo, but about sustainable living and about human history.

“So in that sense, I hope it will have a positive and lasting impact.

“In the short term, I hope that it just it elevates the status of the place to aid in its protection.”

Winton says he put a lot of thought into whether promoting the region’s secrets might have a negative impact, but the turning point was the destruction of the Juukan Gorge by Rio Tinto.

“Do you think that if Juukan Gorge had been a famous, venerated place, commensurate with its 43,000-year-old history as a sacred place, that Rio Tinto would have had the guts to blast the shit out of it?

“The oil and gas industry has tried it on year after year trying to come closer and closer to the World Heritage area with rigs, and it’s been an ongoing battles to keep them at bay.”

Ningaloo Nyinggulu is visually stunning and elevated from your average nature doco by Winton’s narration, which he says was labourious as he tried to create something “personal and poetic”.

“I didn’t want to write just sort of gobs of science that just had no lyricism, that weren’t personal.

“But I just had no idea how difficult it would be to do that.”

Working with animals also had its challenges.

“We were a week trying to get a sawfish. We saw a sawfish on the first day but we didn’t have cameras, we were just doing a recce.

“We said ‘there it is, we’re set, we’ll come back in the morning and we’ll bring all the gear’ and there was nothing there for a week.”

His consolation prize was footage of an even-rarer bottlnose wedgefish, but he paid for it.

“I got bumped by it and it took all the skin off my nose, which slowly went infected during the rest of the week shoot, so we had to paint stuff on it to cover the pus.”

Winton doesn’t think Sandgropers really understand what a marvel they have on their doorstep, even though thousands marched through Fremantle 20 years ago to protect the reef – the biggest protest in the city’s history.

“There’s nowhere else in the world that in a single day, you’ll see as many species of charismatic megafauna, including the Serengeti; you just can’t see that many big big animals up close inside six or eight hours.

“You can list them off; you can see three species of whales, two species of dolphins dugongs, five species of big turtles, manta rays, big stingrays, shovelnose rays, the list goes on and on and on and on and on – and it’s ours.”

He says part of the key to preserving Ningaloo, apart from combatting climate change, is for Australians to “grow up” and drop the habit of seeing everything in terms of its monetary value, “When we know the price of everything and the value of nothing.

“I think we’re maturing, it’s just whether we’re growing up fast enough to save ourselves,” he said.

“But I’m optimistic … because I have to be.”

