Sweet misery on the shelves

Vanilla essence ‘too tempting’

A LOCAL father is pleading for supermarkets to take vanilla essence off their shelves because its high alcohol content is too tempting for people like his son who suffer alcoholism.

Eric’s (not his real name) 35-year-old son has struggled with alcohol and methamphetamine addiction for 15 years, leading to periods “on the streets” when he’s not under his father’s roof.

On the day Eric dropped in to talk with the Herald, he’d been contacted by police to let him know his son had been found inebriated and needing assistance in a local park; it was before 9am.

He says the ready availability of vanilla essence on supermarket shelves is fuelling the problem for alcoholics, and worries that teenagers might cotton on to its “quick hit”.

With a high alcohol content of 35 per cent, a 50ml bottle vanilla essence is roughly worth a shot of vodka if you can stomach the taste.

Eric says his son has taken to stealing bottles, using tricks learned from other alcoholics.

They “fill their pockets” with bottles of vanilla extract and then “drink it when they are walking around” the supermarket.

Eric has spoken to supermarket managers who confirmed they had seen large quantities of empty vanilla essence bottles discarded around their establishments when closing up for the night.

But Eric says he keeps getting the brush-off when he suggests making it available behind the counter; the managers claim it’s a head office decision and promise to pass on his concerns, but seemingly never do.

Thefts

One local grocer the Herald spoke to has taken vanilla essence off his shelves and keeps it behind the counter because of frequent thefts.

The store owner said he was initially “quite naïve” to the stealing, and lost “quite a bit of money” before implementing the change.

He said it, “has been quite effective since then. I would suggest other stores to check their sales and if they find discrepancies, they should consider doing the same.”

He’s also been in contact with WA’s racing, gaming and liquor department to get them onside, but has been told vanilla essence doesn’t come under their remit.

Western Australia’s Liquor Control Regulations only cover beverages over the 100 millilitre selling limit.

Unless this legislation is amended, Eric fears vanilla extract will never be taken off the shelves in the major supermarkets.

South Metropolitan Health Service support worker Christopher Waters says his department has noticed a rise in consumption of vanilla essence, amongst the homeless community in particular. “We have heard accounts from our cohort that vanilla essence is readily available, easy to steal and utilised within some circle as a bartering tool,” he said.

Mr Waters also said due to the sweetness of vanilla essence, it is “being mixed with other alcohol to increase potency.

“To help address the problem I would hope that stores consider using strategies to reduce the ease of access by putting the product in a controlled environment,” Mr Waters told the Herald.

