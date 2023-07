The story of working-class women from Dublin who embark on a pilgrimage to Lourdes. This is a heartwarming, hilarious film that celebrates the power of friendship, love, and laughter with stunning performances from Academy Award ® winners Maggie Smith, and Kathy Bates, and Academy Award ® nominee Laura Linney. The stories of these women reminds us that we are only as strong as the friends and family who stand by us. In Cinemas August 3.

Like this: Like Loading...