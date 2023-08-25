Cr: Beef up child safety at councils

ALL councillors and staff should have mandatory police clearance, a working with children card, and undergo mandatory “safeguarding” training to prevent abuse and neglect, a veteran councillor reckons.

Stirling councillor Elizabeth Re says the raft of measures is to “improve transparency and… culture.

“You’ve got to clean up the sector,” Cr Re says.

Safeguarding courses teach people to keep kids safe by being on the lookout for abuse and neglect.

In 2022 former Stirling councillor Keith Sargent was arrested for possessing child exploitation material, as was a council staff member.

Mr Sargent admitted he had been watching the material on and off for years, and was sentenced to 14 months prison.

Cr Re says safeguarding training would minimise the chance of that kind of thing going on undetected.

“Safeguarding courses are becoming more common for volunteers,” Cr Re says, and if it’s good enough for volunteer organisations then Stirling should do it too.

“I just volunteered for the Women’s World Cup, and as part of that I had to do a safeguarding course.”

Cr Re says she wouldn’t seek a ban on employing staff who had a criminal record, but thought it was important that it was out in the open.

She said she’d recently heard of a staff member who’d been driving around without a licence —he’d lost it for drunk driving.

“It doesn’t stop you keeping a job, but you need to come true.”

by DAVID BELL

