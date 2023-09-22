Harbour ‘plaza’ to bring in festivals

THE northern section of Mews Road will be converted to a “shared plaza” so traffic can be restricted and more festivals held at Fishing Boat Harbour under the newly released Fremantle Harbours Master Plan.

The plan sets out the Cook government’s vision for Fishing Boat, Challenger and Success Harbours over the next 40 years, and as expected facilitates the redevelopment of the boat lifters site where mining billionaire Angela Bennett’s company AMB Capital has floated a 10-storey mix of commercial, residential and retail.

The car park between Char Char Bull and Kailis Seafoods will also be opened up to development, while the masterplan also outlines new berths and support facilities for super yachts.

Shared path upgrades will make it easier and safer for people to move from the train station to Fishing Boat Harbour, with end-of-trip facilities for those who walk or ride down.

Norfolk Street will be extended to connect with Mews Road, while tiny Warden Lane will get widened and will no longer be one-way.

The boat lifters will move closer to South Fremantle on Capo D’Orlando Drive, but locals living nearby at the moment have told the Herald it’s no longer the loud and smelly neighbour it used to be, while residents near the new location have also said they’re not particularly concerned.

Super yachts

This announcement includes $4.5 million upgrading the path between the train station and the harbour, including resurfacing with red asphalt, widening and alignment improvements, amenities and signage.

Transport minister Rita Saffioti said there was a great opportunity to shape how Freo evolved over the next 40 years, particularly with the relocation of its container trade from the port.

“The Fremantle Harbours Master Plan is an important document that will help guide the future of our port city and importantly, reflects our government’s commitment to make walking and riding an easy, attractive and achievable travel option in all corners of Western Australia,” Ms Saffioti said.

Assistant minister David Michael said while there would be changes, the harbour and its neighbours would continue to provide a family-friendly destination for Freo residents and the wider community.

Fremantle Labor MP Simone McGurk said locals had taken the opportunity to give valuable insight to the master plan.

“The Fremantle Harbours Master Plan will guide the improved connectivity of Fremantle’s amazing attractions, boosting the amenity of the city for both locals and visitors,” Ms McGurk said.

by STEVE GRANT

