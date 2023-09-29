COMPETITION: Monocle Optometry: Your Window to Clear Vision 

Win an Eye Exam valued at $60, plus $250 off any eyewear!

When it comes to maintaining good eye health and achieving perfect vision, Monocle Optometry in North Fremantle has become a trusted name. With a commitment to excellence in eye care and a passion for helping people see the world clearly, Monocle Optometry has established itself as a beacon of optical expertise in the community.

You’ll be in safe hands at Monocle Optometry: Sam and Carla have more than 20 years’ experience practising optometry between them and they are members of Optometry Australia, The Australian College of Optometry and The Cornea and Contact Lens Society of Australia.

Monocle Optometry have some of the most advancement equipment in Australia, including one of only a few machines in WA that precisely measures how light scatters across the eye.

The data gathered is used to make bespoke lenses that have the sharpest and clearest image possible.

Monocle Optometry also offer a wide range of services with everything from your routine eye test to contact lens fitting, cataract assessment, myopia control, safety eyewear and macular degeneration assessment.

They only use premium German lenses from Rodenstock, who hold about 500 patents and have won more than 50 industry awards, and stock a wide range of designer frames including Tavat, L.G.R. and Fendi.

In a generous gesture of community spirit, Monocle Optometry is excited to announce an exclusive giveaway for Herald and Perth Voice readers. One lucky reader will have the chance to win a prize package worth $310, which includes a free eye exam valued at $60 and a whopping $250 off any eyewear of their choice.

This incredible prize is not only a fantastic opportunity to assess your eye health but also a chance to upgrade your style with a fresh pair of stylish frames or high-quality lenses. Whether you need prescription glasses, sunglasses, or simply want to make a fashion statement, Monocle Optometry has you covered.

Monocle Optometry

12/210 Queen Victoria St,

North Fremantle WA 6159

Phone 6370 4290

monocleoptometry.com.au

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win!

Like this: Like Loading...