Status Quoburn

COCKBURN council will look much the same following last weekend’s election, with all its incumbent councillors returned and just one new face.

Carol Zhang took out the second vacancy in East Ward to join the council for the first time, but her 15.9 per cent of the primary vote was a long way short of Carol Reeve-Fowkes who dominated with 50.3 per cent and therefore didn’t have to wait for preferences to win her spot.

In Central Ward former deputy mayor Tom Widener also avoided the need for a preference count, with his 58.5 per cent of the vote giving him a clear win over Maggie Zentner with 32.7 per cent and Bradley Zarins with 8.7 per cent.

Councillor Phoebe Corke also had a sold win in West Ward, taking 65.6 per cent of the vote in a two-way race against Luke Martin.

Mayor Logan Howlett congratulated Cr Zhang and the returned councillors and wished them well for their tenures.

“Being an elected member is both a privilege and an honour, that comes with a great deal of responsibility,” Mr Howlett said.

“Being the closest level of government to our electors mean that we make many decisions that impact the everyday lives of our community as we continue to strive to make Cockburn the best place to be.”

Cockburn will elect a deputy mayor this Monday (October 30) when the new council will also be asked to set their own fees and allowances and appoint members of internal and external committees.

