Switched on

FEELING too old to throw a shot put, do the high jump or bench press 60kg?

Then get down to the Intergenerational Gaming Workshop at Fremantle Library, where the young’uns will show you how to play Nintendo Switch Sports.

It’s lots of fun and you still have to move about and swing your arms, but not quite as vigorously as if you were in the Olympics.

You might even get the gaming bug and end up wiping out your grandson in Fortnite, stealing a hot rod in Grand Theft Auto and rearing virtual pigs in Minecraft.

Gaming isn’t just for youngsters – a 2022 study by Global Web Index found that in the past three years the number of gamers aged between 55 and 64 has increased by a staggering 32 per cent.

So if you get your Herald early, get down to the Intergenerational Gaming Workshop from 1:30pm-3pm on Friday November 10.

As part of the Play4Life Program, Fremantle Library is encouraging seniors to team up with their grandkids and make some LEGO creations.

Upload an image of your build to Instagram and tag @fremantlelibrary to enter the draw to win some exciting LEGO sets.

The competition closes on November 27. To find out more go to fremantle.wa.gov.au/play4life.

