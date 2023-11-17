NTEU meets as pay deal nears

THE National Tertiary Education Union has recently held talks with the upper management of Notre Dame University in Fremantle to advocate higher wages for university staff.

The NTEU said marginal movement has been made on salaries and wages to keep up with inflation, and Notre Dame remains one of the lowest-paid universities.

Late last month the NTEU held an outdoor public meeting in Fremantle to update staff on the progress of their negotiations.

“We appreciate these past few years have been very hard for staff members,” NTEU Notre Dame branch president Patrick Hampton said.

“It is our hope at the union that the agreement being negotiated with management expresses to every staff member that you are valued.”

The latest Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching Survey found that undergraduate students’ satisfaction with the uni’s educational experience had dropped by 13.8 per cent from 2019 to 2022.

The QILT survey also showed that between 2021 and 2022, ratings of student support had dropped by 7.8 per cent, and teaching quality had dropped by 4 per cent.

The NTEU said they’ve heard from students who say there’s a culture of overworked tutors and lecturers who resign after one semester of teaching due to working conditions.

“Every single teacher I’ve had has been so approachable and willing to help on top of delivering content,” third-year journalism student Katherine Kraayvanger said.

“I think fair pay rates would incentivise the effort, which is often above and beyond. I honestly think it’s a basic requirement.” She said.

The union said it’s satisfied with the movement made on superannuation. However, they say it is still one of the industry’s lowest super contribution rates.

The Chook heard this week that after dragging on since 2019, an agreement between the uni and the union was imminent.

