Freo screen queen

FREMANTLE filmmaker Celia Tait was recognised at the WA Screen Culture Awards with an Outstanding Contribution to Industry Award this week.

Based in the heart of Fremantle, Tait is managing director of Artemis Media – a film production company which focuses on documentaries with social purpose.

A director, writer, producer, and executive producer, Tait spent the past two decades creating emotionally moving content which aims to “inspire, delight, and inform”.

Earlier this year Artimis Media’s three-part documentary Ningaloo Nyinggulu premiered with exceptional critic reviews and garnered a 9.3 IMDb score.

The documentary takes the audience on an entertaining and educational journey through WA’s highly biodiverse and UNESCO world heritage listed Ningaloo Reef, written and narrated by author and conservationist Tim Winton.

Fremantle mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge presented the award and said companies like Artemis produced content that made a valuable contribution to the area’s economy and creative community at the same time.

“Fremantle is building a reputation as Australia’s documentary and factual TV capital,” she said.

“We also have a lot of external film and television production companies taking advantage of our film-friendly policy, which has been in place since 2019, and offers reductions in fees and charges, streamlining approvals and providing support with locations and logistics.”

Last Friday the policy allowed for Mouat Street to be shut down and transformed into a London street for the filming of Runt, a feel-good film adaptation of the best-selling book by Craig Silvey.

Silvey said he was proud his team have the opportunity to showcase the landscapes and architecture WA towns have to offer.

“I’m absolutely thrilled Runt will be moving into production here in Western Australia, with a stellar cast and crew,” he said.

Screenwest CEO Rikki Lea Bestall said Runt contributed to WA’s biggest-ever year of scripted production.

“Screenwest is excited to see yet another fantastic WA story being brought to life on the big screen,” she said.

