Freo teaser

FREMANTLE has been offered a tempting future by the Cook government; accept 30-storey apartments and up to 55,000 residents and get a redeveloped port with all the bells and whistles.

The high-rise transformation of the inner harbour was one of three scenarios released by the Future of Fremantle Committee this week.

Dubbed “Competitive City”, the high-density third option comes with teasers such as a new passenger terminal, two extra bridges, an innovation district, an ocean pool, superyacht marina, jetties and boardwalks to lure tourists and “generous… and iconic” public spaces – all things the committee says need the high population to spark investment and be sustainable.

Saying the transformation would be on a “national and global scale”, the committee’s report says Fremantle could become an integral driver of the government’s hopes to diversify WA’s economy.

50,000 jobs

The innovation district and supporting nodes would theoretically generate between 40,000 – 50,000 jobs.

At the other end of the scale, called Harbour City, the redeveloped port would be a more modest 5 – 10 storeys with up to 35,000 residents.

“The primary focus is to leverage existing infrastructure and harness adaptive re-use opportunities,” the report says.

It would still come with an upgraded passenger terminal, “Blue Oceans Enterprise Park” and marina on Rous Head, while heritage buildings on Victoria Quay would be re-used for the “creative economy” including Aboriginal arts and enterprise.

But it would only support up to 25,000 jobs and come with a “lesser range of community facilities, open space, public transport options and housing diversity”.

“Due to the more conservative approach to building heights and yields, the scenario has a higher dependence on private sector investment, meaning reduced opportunities for social and affordable housing, and less diversity in community spaces,” the report warns.

The middle option, Coastal City, would have 35,000- 45,000 residents in buildings from 3 – 20 storeys and up to 40,000 jobs.

Potential economic anchors include a Marine Industries Centre of Excellence, land and water-based aquaculture, eco-tourism infrastructure and new tourism anchors including a new Rottnest ferry terminal and a fish market.

The three scenarios are available on the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage consultation website, with comments due Jan 15.

Fremantle mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge said the council would formalise a response to the report at its December meetings, but was pleased the options had been put forward almost a decade before the port will actually move.

“I rewind back to the late 2010s when Westport was just a twinkle in someone’s eye, and the key issue was that you can’t talk about moving the port unless you talk about what will happen to the city afterwards,” Ms Fitzhardinge said.

“Fremantle can’t be an afterthought.

“The community of Fremantle and the council have done a lot of work to make sure the character of Fremantle is still reflected.

“We don’t want some new, disconnected centre of population and economy that relies on occasional public transport.”

Challenge

Ms Fitzhardinge says the high-density option was good to “challenge our thinking”, as the infrastructure suggested, particularly around transport, would need to be supported by a higher population: “Otherwise you end up with a cul-de-sac.

The Cook government also announced its preferred location for the Westport container terminal in Kwinana this week, a significant step towards making the move.

Fremantle MLA Simone McGurk said it was an “unrivalled opportunity” to shape Fremantle.

“Fremantle’s heart and soul has always been the people that live here, and I’m excited for the prospect to be part of revitalising the community I call home,” Ms McGurk said.

“Combining this with the recent announcement of the redesign of the traffic bridge, Fremantle is set to have a massive injection of government investment that will modernise Fremantle’s infrastructure.”

The Westport, bridge and harbour announcements also had great significance to Fremantle resident and Curtin University sustainability academic Peter Newman, who says they all stem from the campaign against the Roe 8 and 9 highway extension he spent decades fighting.

“Some things take a long time and a lot of work within government and sometimes they don’t work out but this one has,” Prof Newman said.

“The roots of the campaign for Roe 8 and 9 were that the Fremantle Port needed to be rethought without destroying the Beeliar Wetlands, and that the development of Fremantle needed to be completely rethought.

“It needed to be seen as something beyond containers and trucks, that did justice to its heritage architecture and walkable urbanism.”

Prof Newman set up the Beeliar Group of Professors for Environmental Responsibility, which produced a book and documentary about the Roe protests.

“These three initiatives, announced almost in the same week, are now confirming our vision for change, the transition away from containers and trucks in the inner port and to a much more walkable urbanism in the city, on both sides of the river.

“These three announcements now essentially complete the story of a major civil society uprising from our community. Its important to recognise such iconic moments,” he said.

Much of the three scenarios are focussed north of the river, prompting North Fremantle Community Association president Gerry MacGill to ponder why his community scored so few mentions in the report.

Catastrophe

“The study is titled Future of Fremantle and it indeed has profound implications for Fremantle and the region; however, the area subject to detailed study runs from Rous Head to Leighton to the North, but only to Victoria Quay to the South,” Mr MacGill said.

“For us, it is the Future of NORTH Fremantle, though critically its eastern boundary is the railway line and the town centre and all of the residential areas are excluded.

“All three scenarios include looping Curtin Avenue across or under the railway to join Stirling Highway just north of the town centre.

“This mocks the study’s lofty aim of creating ‘diverse, walkable and connected communities …. consistent with aspirations around sustainability and well-being’ and would be a catastrophe for North Fremantle.”

Public forums to discuss the three Future of Fremantle options are being held on Saturday December 2 from 12 noon-4pm at the Fremantle Town Hall and Tuesday December 12 from 3-6.30pm at the North Fremantle Community Centre.

by STEVE GRANT

