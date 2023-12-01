Vandals destroy museum dream

A 20-YEAR dream to one day open a museum dedicated to classic cars – some big charity drawcards – has been ruined by vandals.

Retired conversion guru Brian (who didn’t want his surname used) had been temporarily storing a small fleet of cars in the yard of a factory workshop on Hampton Road near the new BP service station while he finds them a permanent home.

He’d been holding onto some of the cars, a collection of Fords, Holdens, BMWs and Suburus, since the early 2000s, waiting for the magic moment they’d hit the 30-year mark and qualify as a classic.

“I wanted to keep them all intact so one day I could open a museum or something,” Brian said.

But he started getting targeted by thieves a couple of months ago after they used the pathway running from South Beach past the old South Fremantle landfill site to access the rear of the property.

The thieves stole the mag wheels and catalytic converters off a number of his cars, the latter a growing problem because the converters contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium and rhodium and can earn ratbags a couple of hundred dollars.

“I had to send six cars to the wreckers a while ago because it was too much to replace the mag wheels and the catalytic converters,” Brian said.

“They also stole a partly-restored WB ute, which had mags and a drop-tray, and a Commodore – and I don’t even know why they took that.”

Brian says he reported the theft to police, but no one ever got back to him to check on the engines’ VIN numbers so he doubts much effort went into tracking down the thieves and doubts he’ll ever see the cars again as they weren’t registered.

Turning up at the yard one evening a few weeks later he heard some young vandals down the back and called the police; his warning that he was about to take matters into his own hands earned him a ticking off from the officer on the phone, but not a speedy police presence.

The vandals had taken off by the time they arrived, and Brian said he was even more frustrated when he pointed out matching graffiti at the BP station right near a CCTV camera but the officers didn’t seem too interested in getting the footage quickly.

“They’re usually on a loop, so after a while they just start taping over themselves,” he said.

But worse was to come a couple of weeks ago when he discovered the remainder of his cars completely trashed; they’d been covered with graffiti, objects such as a bike and a trolley had been thrown through their windscreens and most of the windows were smashed.

“It’ll all have to be scrapped now,” Brian says sadly. “It’ll just be too expensive to repair them.”

The quotes for repairs are around $4000 per car.

“They also trashed the building, wrecking all the partitions inside and there was a homeless person there and they trashed all his possessions as well.

“Everyone says it’s just kids, but it’s pretty elaborate graffiti, and the kids I heard down the back the other time sounded like teens, and the footprints they left were the same size as mine.”

Brian says most of his conversions are done for charity; a double-ended car he created with Dockers colours on one side and Eagles on the other commemorated a big Western derby a few years back and attracted thousands of donations for the Royal Flying Doctors Service and Telethon when he took it to the Perth Royal Show.

Brian says before his first lot of graffiti he’d been working on another conversion to celebrate the success of the Matilda’s during the Women’s World Cup, but it took so much time sorting out the mess that he couldn’t get it done in time.

“I just missed that opportunity,” he said.

by STEVE GRANT

